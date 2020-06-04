IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.10

IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.10 and traded as low as $16.00. IF Bancorp shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 606 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded IF Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

Get IF Bancorp alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $51.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average is $20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $5.76 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IF Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ) by 2,177.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of IF Bancorp worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ)

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for IF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.