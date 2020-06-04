Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ILPT. ValuEngine lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.80. The company had a trading volume of 128,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,902. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $24.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.04.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $64.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 24,276 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $580,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,257,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,052,000 after purchasing an additional 825,941 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 448,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 69,864 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.