Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,533 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $2,966,694,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659,315 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 2,208.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $250,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,700 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Intel by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,025 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Intel by 20.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,882,304 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $913,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,600 shares during the period. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,050 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.72. 10,776,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,173,198. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Vertical Group assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.