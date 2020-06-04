Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Lateef Investment Management L.P.

Lateef Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 61.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 15,650 shares during the quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY increased its stake in Intel by 0.8% during the first quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 24,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 1,852,200.0% during the first quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 185,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 185,220 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Intel by 6.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 6,741 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 1.9% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,902 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in Intel by 10.3% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 290,680 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $15,731,000 after acquiring an additional 27,194 shares during the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,050. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,482,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,345,712. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

