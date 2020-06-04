International Seaways Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the transportation company on Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th.

International Seaways has a dividend payout ratio of 3.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect International Seaways to earn $4.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Shares of INSW opened at $20.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $617.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.01. International Seaways has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $31.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.00.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.34 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 5.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INSW shares. ValuEngine lowered International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on International Seaways from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised International Seaways from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Pareto Securities cut shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.