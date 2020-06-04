Invenomic Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.24% of Hibbett Sports at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 268.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 24.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Shares of HIBB stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.16. 21,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,520. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98. The firm has a market cap of $324.85 million, a P/E ratio of -21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.72.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $269.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.45 million. Hibbett Sports had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. Hibbett Sports’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William G. Quinn purchased 4,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $48,816.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Randall Humphrey acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 25,456 shares of company stock valued at $235,892 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.