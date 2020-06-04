Invenomic Capital Management LP Decreases Position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Invenomic Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,341 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in International Paper were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,815,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $772,497,000 after purchasing an additional 526,948 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,267,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,672,000 after purchasing an additional 567,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,522,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,874,000 after acquiring an additional 182,316 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of International Paper by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,454,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,944,000 after purchasing an additional 574,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.69.

In other International Paper news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $129,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ray G. Young purchased 5,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $160,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,575. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day moving average is $39.02. International Paper Co has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $47.64.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

