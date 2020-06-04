Invenomic Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,916 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 97,607 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Spok were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPOK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spok in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Spok during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Spok by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Spok by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spok in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Spok alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Spok from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

SPOK traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $10.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,575. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.04. Spok Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $16.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $195.94 million, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 0.10.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.27 million during the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.