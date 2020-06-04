Invenomic Capital Management LP Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC)

Invenomic Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 91,182 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.26% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

In related news, CAO Isfort Andre Schulze acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $36,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,848.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $494,000.00. Insiders have purchased 76,750 shares of company stock valued at $717,218 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OEC stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $12.33. The stock had a trading volume of 16,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average of $13.78. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $680.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.86.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 66.08%. The firm had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OEC. Barclays lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Orion Engineered Carbons presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.