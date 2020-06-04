Invenomic Capital Management LP Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Invenomic Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,718 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.1% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,435,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,531,484. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.80 and its 200-day moving average is $67.30. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The firm has a market cap of $87.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,534 shares of company stock worth $604,560. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

