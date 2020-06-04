Invenomic Capital Management LP Has $2.28 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Invenomic Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,947 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,283 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.9% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,980 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 225,499 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 56,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 32,673 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 24.4% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,495 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.86. 13,842,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,723,988. The stock has a market cap of $197.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average is $44.09.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

