Invenomic Capital Management LP Lowers Position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Invenomic Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,887 shares during the period. Mylan accounts for about 1.3% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mylan were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MYL. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mylan by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,385,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,051,000 after purchasing an additional 425,895 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,781,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,713,000 after buying an additional 1,373,299 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,289,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,482,000 after buying an additional 499,230 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Mylan by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,158,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,983,000 after buying an additional 710,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mylan during the fourth quarter valued at $104,305,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mylan alerts:

MYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Mylan from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.46.

MYL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.60. 371,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,774,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.13. Mylan NV has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $23.11.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Mylan had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Mylan’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mylan NV will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.