Invenomic Capital Management LP Sells 29,860 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 29,860 shares during the quarter. LKQ makes up approximately 1.2% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 259,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 57,129 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in LKQ by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,310,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,778,000 after acquiring an additional 143,707 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 160,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

NASDAQ LKQ traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.45. 183,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.29. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,006,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LKQ. BidaskClub raised shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on LKQ from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.