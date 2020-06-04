Invenomic Capital Management LP Sells 68,850 Shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,850 shares during the period. Discovery Inc Series C comprises 1.6% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,486,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,339,000 after buying an additional 920,076 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,413,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020,257 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,977,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,159,000 after buying an additional 648,841 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,369,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,415,000 after buying an additional 13,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCK stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $20.85. 164,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,189,142. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Discovery Inc Series C has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $31.20.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 18.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

DISCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Discovery Inc Series C from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Discovery Inc Series C Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

