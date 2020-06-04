Invenomic Capital Management LP Sells 72,369 Shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM)

Invenomic Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 64.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 72,369 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sanmina during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Sanmina by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.03. 35,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. Sanmina Corp has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.27.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sanmina Corp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SANM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Sanmina from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Sanmina from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $32.67.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $25,216.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

