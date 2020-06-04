Invenomic Capital Management LP Takes $512,000 Position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,528,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,959,000 after buying an additional 64,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,119,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,690,000 after acquiring an additional 57,978 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,991,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,779,000 after purchasing an additional 402,167 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,674,000 after purchasing an additional 62,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth $68,798,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John E. Koerner III bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.32 per share, with a total value of $1,127,440.00. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Lamar Advertising from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

LAMR traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.76. 40,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,887. Lamar Advertising Co has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $406.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.04 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

