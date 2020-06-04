Invenomic Capital Management LP Takes Position in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 135,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000. Valvoline comprises approximately 1.4% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VVV. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 234,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 98,663 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 9,383 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 342,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after buying an additional 25,150 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth about $1,964,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VVV shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

NYSE:VVV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.55. 138,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,393. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.50. Valvoline Inc has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average is $18.96.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.39% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. The business had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.02 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

