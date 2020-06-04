Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (BMRRY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS: BMRRY) in the last few weeks:

6/3/2020 – B&M EURO VALUE/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/27/2020 – B&M EURO VALUE/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a multiprice value retailer. It offers fast-moving consumer goods and non-grocery products. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom and Germany. B&M European Value Retail S.A. is based in Luxembourg. "

5/21/2020 – B&M EURO VALUE/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2020 – B&M EURO VALUE/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/14/2020 – B&M EURO VALUE/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2020 – B&M EURO VALUE/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/7/2020 – B&M EURO VALUE/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2020 – B&M EURO VALUE/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/1/2020 – B&M EURO VALUE/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2020 – B&M EURO VALUE/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/24/2020 – B&M EURO VALUE/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2020 – B&M EURO VALUE/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/15/2020 – B&M EURO VALUE/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2020 – B&M EURO VALUE/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,520. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $22.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.42.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

