IQE (LON:IQE) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $44.20

IQE plc (LON:IQE)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $44.20 and traded as low as $38.15. IQE shares last traded at $40.20, with a volume of 2,515,201 shares traded.

IQE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on IQE from GBX 40 ($0.53) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.79) price objective on shares of IQE in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IQE in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. IQE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 72.60 ($0.96).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.90. The firm has a market cap of $331.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 37.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 44.05.

IQE (LON:IQE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported GBX (2.46) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (1.60) (($0.02)) by GBX (0.86) (($0.01)). Research analysts anticipate that IQE plc will post 400 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IQE (LON:IQE)

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

