iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by NWI Management LP

NWI Management LP cut its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 65.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,325,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,175,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India ETF accounts for 6.8% of NWI Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. NWI Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $80,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INDA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,998,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 33,760.0% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

Shares of INDA traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.54. 3,871,959 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.88. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.