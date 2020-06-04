iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,230 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $20,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 247.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,199,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,184,000 after purchasing an additional 17,242,706 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,127,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,810,000 after acquiring an additional 616,763 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,380,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,773,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 857,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,577,000 after acquiring an additional 285,542 shares in the last quarter.

IVE traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $113.35. The company had a trading volume of 332,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,824. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.70 and a 12-month high of $132.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.83.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

