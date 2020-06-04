JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for BAE Systems (LON:BA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 695 ($9.14) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 760 ($10.00) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 710 ($9.34) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded BAE Systems to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 705 ($9.27) to GBX 550 ($7.23) in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 651.92 ($8.58).

Shares of LON BA traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 511.20 ($6.72). The stock had a trading volume of 9,326,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,870,000. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 672.80 ($8.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 510.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 564.19. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.09.

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

