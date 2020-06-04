Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.89

Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.89 and traded as low as $3.06. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 204,400 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average is $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $184.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 2.36.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.84 million during the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 5.76%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 73.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 41,295 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 2.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.