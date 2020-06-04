Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.65

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.65 and traded as low as $9.08. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 1,630 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Kewaunee Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $34.23 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kewaunee Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Kewaunee Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 22.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 142.5% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 32,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 18,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

