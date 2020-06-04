Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.39

Kibo Energy PLC (LON:KIBO) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.39 and traded as low as $0.23. Kibo Energy shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 9,570,860 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and a PE ratio of -0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.39.

Kibo Energy Company Profile (LON:KIBO)

Kibo Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops coal and other minerals in Africa. It also explores for nickel, gold, and platinum group metals. The company's flagship project is the Mbeya Coal to Power project that comprises 22 tenements located in south-western Tanzania.

