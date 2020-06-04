KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Lateef Investment Management L.P.

Lateef Investment Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,275 shares during the period. Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in KLA were worth $9,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,560,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $634,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,486 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,796,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,266,000 after acquiring an additional 741,025 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,594,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,996,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of KLA by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,460,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,440,000 after acquiring an additional 142,774 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,294,000. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total value of $444,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $6,295,718.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,032,486.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,796 shares of company stock valued at $7,498,933. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.33.

NASDAQ KLAC traded down $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $185.05. The stock had a trading volume of 63,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,642. KLA Corporation has a one year low of $101.99 and a one year high of $186.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.66.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. KLA had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

