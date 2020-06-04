Kleros Tops One Day Trading Volume of $72,562.00 (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Kleros has a market cap of $9.14 million and $72,562.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros token can currently be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008536 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001909 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000675 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000092 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 564,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,681,010 tokens. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

