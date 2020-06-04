Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) Stake Boosted by Weber Alan W

Weber Alan W increased its holdings in shares of Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 888,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,887 shares during the period. Kraton makes up 5.1% of Weber Alan W’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Weber Alan W owned about 2.79% of Kraton worth $7,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kraton by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,063,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,616,000 after acquiring an additional 101,156 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Kraton by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,016,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after purchasing an additional 163,838 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Kraton by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 626,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,867,000 after purchasing an additional 99,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kraton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,769,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Kraton by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 431,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 51,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraton alerts:

Shares of KRA stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.51. The company had a trading volume of 21,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,532. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average is $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Kraton Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.72 million, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 3.11.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Kraton had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $427.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kraton Corp will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Kraton from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Kraton from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Kraton from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kraton from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.