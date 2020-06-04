L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.64

L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.64 and traded as low as $3.32. L S Starrett shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 33,980 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.62.

L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter. L S Starrett had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 5.10%.

In other L S Starrett news, Director Thomas J. Riordan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,919.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L S Starrett by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L S Starrett during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of L S Starrett by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of L S Starrett by 1.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 337,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in L S Starrett by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 42,855 shares during the period. 39.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX)

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products primarily in North America, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

