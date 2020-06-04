L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. L3Harris makes up approximately 2.9% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in L3Harris by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in L3Harris by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in L3Harris by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.80.

In other news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $198.66. 1,008,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,186. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.55.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. L3Harris’s payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

