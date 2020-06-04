Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by WS Management Lllp

WS Management Lllp reduced its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,850 shares during the period. Lamar Advertising makes up about 0.7% of WS Management Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. WS Management Lllp owned about 0.12% of Lamar Advertising worth $6,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 80.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAMR stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.76. 40,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,887. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising Co has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $406.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

In related news, Director John E. Koerner III purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.32 per share, with a total value of $1,127,440.00. Company insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered Lamar Advertising from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub lowered Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

