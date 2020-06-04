Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Land Securities Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Land Securities Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of LSGOF stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average of $10.21. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $13.06.

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

