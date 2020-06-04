Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Land Securities Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Land Securities Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of LSGOF stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average of $10.21. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $13.06.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

