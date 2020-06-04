Lateef Investment Management L.P. Buys 115,900 Shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Lateef Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 524.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,900 shares during the quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of First American Financial worth $5,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,205,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 6.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 553,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,455,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 8.6% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 384,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 11.7% in the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 112,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after buying an additional 11,778 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens downgraded First American Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First American Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

NYSE:FAF traded up $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $53.58. 654,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day moving average is $54.87. First American Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial Corp will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

