Lateef Investment Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Lateef Investment Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for about 3.4% of Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $23,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 42,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Loews Corp bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $5,791,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $4,545,000. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James upgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,667,233.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $2,713,665.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,749,333.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,468 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,306 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PGR traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,867,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,073. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.58 and its 200 day moving average is $76.06. Progressive Corp has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.51.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.