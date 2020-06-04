Lateef Investment Management L.P. Purchases 11,013 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Lateef Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares during the period. AON comprises about 2.6% of Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in AON were worth $17,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of AON by 196.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,290,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,493 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 1,298.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 38,357 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AON by 5.5% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AON by 8.7% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in AON by 8.3% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 241,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,810,000 after purchasing an additional 18,576 shares during the period. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AON. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AON from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. MKM Partners cut their price target on AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on AON from $232.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.60.

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total transaction of $298,695.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 102,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,473,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Carolyn Y. Woo sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.80, for a total value of $118,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,100 shares of company stock worth $761,100. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $197.41. The stock had a trading volume of 407,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,347. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.89. Aon PLC has a 1 year low of $143.93 and a 1 year high of $238.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.92.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. AON had a return on equity of 63.91% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon PLC (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.