Lateef Investment Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Lateef Investment Management L.P. increased its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 89.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 189,675 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,675 shares during the period. Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in TJX Companies by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,350 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 24,965 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $630,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.69. The stock had a trading volume of 960,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,736,279. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.71.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.42.

In other news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.