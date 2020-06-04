Lateef Investment Management L.P. Sells 283,682 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Lateef Investment Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 95.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 283,682 shares during the period. Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Hexcel by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Hexcel by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HXL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $85.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Hexcel stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.53. 1,709,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,874. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Hexcel had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,810 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $393,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.15 per share, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,790,317.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

