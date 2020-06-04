Lateef Investment Management L.P. Sells 5,074 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Lateef Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,074 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies accounts for 4.5% of Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lateef Investment Management L.P. owned 0.20% of Keysight Technologies worth $30,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 52.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total transaction of $366,251.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $8,353,319.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,241 shares of company stock worth $8,968,247. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KEYS stock traded down $4.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.77. 117,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335,610. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Keysight Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.15 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.01.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.18.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

