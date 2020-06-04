Lateef Investment Management L.P. Sells 52,950 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Lateef Investment Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,950 shares during the quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth $2,157,509,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,190,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,244,000 after purchasing an additional 488,783 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773,468 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,227,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,730,000 after purchasing an additional 193,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.3% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,730,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,479,000 after purchasing an additional 503,421 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.41.

WFC traded up $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $30.06. 2,529,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,137,196. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.68. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

