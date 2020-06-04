Lateef Investment Management L.P. Takes $17 Million Position in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Lateef Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 327,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,998,000. Catalent accounts for about 2.5% of Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lateef Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.21% of Catalent as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTLT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $83,479,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,851,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,123,000 after acquiring an additional 719,325 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,108,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,298,000 after acquiring an additional 637,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,266,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,110,000 after acquiring an additional 581,951 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,937,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,675,000 after acquiring an additional 579,005 shares during the period.

CTLT stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.65. 76,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,110. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 108.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Catalent Inc has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $80.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.75.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Catalent had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $760.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTLT shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

