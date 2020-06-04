Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Shares Sold by Lateef Investment Management L.P.

Lateef Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Lateef Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Liberty Media Formula One Series C worth $8,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FWONK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 38.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 23,853 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 688.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 784,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,068,000 after buying an additional 25,462 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the fourth quarter valued at $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FWONK traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.40. The stock had a trading volume of 44,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.30. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $48.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.83.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FWONK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

