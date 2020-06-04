LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Wedbush

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LYFT. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on LYFT from $64.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub downgraded LYFT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Loop Capital cut their price target on LYFT from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on LYFT from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded LYFT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.18.

NASDAQ:LYFT traded up $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,652,853. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average of $38.37. LYFT has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $68.33.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $955.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.44 million. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 45.73% and a negative net margin of 49.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that LYFT will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of LYFT during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of LYFT during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LYFT during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of LYFT by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LYFT during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

