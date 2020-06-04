Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (MYTAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 11th

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.252 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MYTAY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,851. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56. Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $7.79.
Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt Company Profile
