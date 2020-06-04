Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (MYTAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 11th

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.252 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MYTAY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,851. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56. Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $7.79.

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt Company Profile

Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Public Limited Company provides fixed line and mobile telecommunication services for public and business customers in Hungary and internationally. The company's mobile services include voice and non-voice mobile services, such as SMS, MMS, Internet, data, and content; and fixed line services comprise voice, data, Internet, and TV services.

