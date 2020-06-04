Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 0.8% of WMS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,884,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,156,679,000 after acquiring an additional 470,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,027,054,000 after acquiring an additional 143,079 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,366,000 after acquiring an additional 62,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,183,742,000 after acquiring an additional 367,242 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,735,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,318,022,000 after acquiring an additional 356,748 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.54.

MA traded up $3.42 on Wednesday, hitting $307.01. The company had a trading volume of 171,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157,992. The firm has a market cap of $304.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $276.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

