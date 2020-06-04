Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) had its target price boosted by SunTrust Banks from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Medallia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Medallia from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Medallia from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Shares of Medallia stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,992. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60. Medallia has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.67.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $112.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.03 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 34.67% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medallia will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jimmy C. Duan sold 50,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $989,142.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 224,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,357.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 290,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $6,432,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,995,769 shares in the company, valued at $66,446,156.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 509,515 shares of company stock worth $11,233,361.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 325.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Medallia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Medallia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medallia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

