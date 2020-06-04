MicroBitcoin Trading Down 16.1% This Week (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. MicroBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $11.08 million and $4,179.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, P2PB2B and BiteBTC. In the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006108 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin (MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

