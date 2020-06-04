Mirova US LLC Acquires 21,942 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Mirova US LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,942 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 4.2% of Mirova US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mirova US LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $31,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $556,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 21,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. Vertical Research began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $246.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.07.

NEE traded down $8.87 on Thursday, reaching $250.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,086,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,219. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $174.80 and a 12-month high of $283.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.10. The company has a market cap of $126.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.23.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $841,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $352,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,698 shares of company stock valued at $19,052,094 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

