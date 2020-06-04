Mirova US LLC Buys 101,594 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Mirova US LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 70.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 245,494 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,594 shares during the quarter. Signature Bank accounts for approximately 2.6% of Mirova US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mirova US LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $19,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBNY has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $168.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.30. The stock had a trading volume of 314,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,864. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $68.98 and a 12 month high of $148.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.88 and its 200 day moving average is $117.07.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.31). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $362.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

