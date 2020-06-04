Mirova US LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Mirova US LLC lowered its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Bright Horizons Family Solutions accounts for about 0.2% of Mirova US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mirova US LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.29.

In other news, Director Julie Atkinson acquired 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.64 per share, with a total value of $150,714.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,875.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BFAM stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,768. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $64.23 and a 1 year high of $176.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 59.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.69 and its 200-day moving average is $137.27.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $506.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

