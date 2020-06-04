Mirova US LLC Grows Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Mirova US LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,169 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. comprises about 4.5% of Mirova US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mirova US LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $33,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,453,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,427,000 after purchasing an additional 182,215 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 18,435.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.22. The stock had a trading volume of 10,213,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,046,612. The company has a market capitalization of $280.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $60.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.83.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3304 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.40%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

